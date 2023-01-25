January 25, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kremlin Warns Berlin: Leopard Tank Delivery to Ukraine ‘Extremely Dangerous,’ ‘Blatant Provocation’
Sergey Karaganov served as a presidential advisor to both Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin. He is now a Member of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy of the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He joins us now from St. Petersburg. Exclusive interview on TRT World.
