Are the Elgin Marbles finally heading home?

The British museum says it's negotiating what it calls a ‘cultural exchange’ with Greece to return the Elgin Marbles. Also known as the Parthenon sculptures, the ancient works of art have been on display in London for more than 200 years. However, their presence is a diplomatic flashpoint, amid claims and counterclaims about how Britain got hold of them in the first place. So are the Elgin Marbles heading home, and should cultural artefacts always be sent back to their place of origin? Guests: Alexi Kaye Campbell Member of the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles Tatiana Flessas Associate Professor of Cultural Heritage at LSE Tiffany Jenkins Author of Keeping Their Marbles Mario Trabucco della Torretta Classical Archaeologist (pre-recorded) Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.