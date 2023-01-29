WORLD
Israel's security cabinet met in wake of escalating violence
The Israeli government double-down on its controversial collective punishment regime against Palestinians, with the demolition of homes linked to the attackers and the cutting-off of social security benefits for their families. This flare-up of violence comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to visit Jerusalem and Ramallah from Monday. The Biden administration is doubling-down on Donald Trump's decision to recognise Israel's claims to Jerusalem as its capital, by going ahead with plans to build an embassy in the city. Daoud Kuttab, Middle East Analyst, is talking about recent developments, arguing that real problem is nationalism, and racist people in the Israeli government. #Israeligovernment #Palestine #newmeasures
January 29, 2023
