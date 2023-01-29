WORLD
1 MIN READ
PM Sunak fires Nadhim Zahawi over breach of ministerial codes
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed Conservative minister Nadhim Zahawi, citing a serious violation of the ministerial code. An independent inquiry has found Zahawi broke the rules by repeatedly failing to declare that the UK's Revenue and Customs department was investigating his tax affairs. The investigation, which took more than a year, found Zahawi didn't follow proper financial declaration protocols after taking office in 2019. Zahawi - who served as Minister Without Portfolio and Conservative Party Chairperson - was also previously in hot water for tax avoidance, an offence he settled for almost 6.2 million dollars. Denis MacShane , former British MP, is commenting on the decision of Sunak. #RishiSunak #NadhimZahawi #British
PM Sunak fires Nadhim Zahawi over breach of ministerial codes
January 29, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us