PM Sunak fires Nadhim Zahawi over breach of ministerial codes

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed Conservative minister Nadhim Zahawi, citing a serious violation of the ministerial code. An independent inquiry has found Zahawi broke the rules by repeatedly failing to declare that the UK's Revenue and Customs department was investigating his tax affairs. The investigation, which took more than a year, found Zahawi didn't follow proper financial declaration protocols after taking office in 2019. Zahawi - who served as Minister Without Portfolio and Conservative Party Chairperson - was also previously in hot water for tax avoidance, an offence he settled for almost 6.2 million dollars. Denis MacShane , former British MP, is commenting on the decision of Sunak.