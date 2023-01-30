January 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Netanyahu says govt to issue more civilian gun permits
The Israeli government has announced new measures that it says are aimed 'at fighting terrorism and exacting a price from terrorists and their supporters'. The new measures include making it easier for Israelis to carry guns, and come after a deadly attack that killed seven Israelis. As Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, a wave of deadly violence has gripped the region in the past week.
Netanyahu says govt to issue more civilian gun permits
Explore