WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel to strengthen illegal settlements on occupied West Bank
The Israeli government says it's made a series of decisions it says are meant 'to fight terrorism and exact a price' from what it calls terrorists and their supporters. The new measures include making it easier for Israeli's to carry guns. It follows a wave of deadly violence that has gripped the region with Israel caryring out raids in the occuppied Palestinian territories and Palestinians attacking Israeli settlers in the past week. Sumeyye Ceylan has more.
Israel to strengthen illegal settlements on occupied West Bank
January 29, 2023
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us