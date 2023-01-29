WORLD
Italy's Meloni in Libya to conclude $8 billion gas deal
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has met with her Libyan counterpart - the head of the internationally - recognised Government of National Unity in Tripoli. Meloni is there to seal an 8-billion- dollar gas deal to ensure energy supply into Europe. Meloni and Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah have also discussed the political instability in the country. This natural gas deal is the largest single investment in Libya's energy sector in more than two decades, though the country is still wracked by polticial instability with competing factions vying for control. Uysal, Director of Middle Eastern Studies Center (ORSAM) in Ankara, argues that Libya is in a transition period seeking stability, however this is a good sign for Libya.
January 29, 2023
