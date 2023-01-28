Nationwide protests are being held in US in support for Tyre Nichols

Harrowing video footage of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, was released by Memphis police on Friday. It shows five Black police officers viciously assaulting the African American man as he cries out for his mother after he was pulled over at a traffic stop. He died three days later in hospital. Jennifer Ciochon has the latest. #tyrenichols #blm #uspolice