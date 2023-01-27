UN: Climate-related disasters caused 24M internal displacement

A United Nations report has found that climate-related disasters caused the internal displacement of almost 24 million people in 2021. It says many many others had to move abroad. The report notes that climate disasters are also one of the main causes of human trafficking. Steven Galster is International Chair of Freeland, an NGO campaigning against wildlife and human trafficking. He joined us from the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. #humantrafficking #UN #climatedisasters