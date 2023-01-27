WORLD
Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye Speaks on the Delivery of US, German Tanks
After giving a stern warning to NATO, Russia has followed through on its threat. Just hours after Germany and the US announced they would be sending their most advanced tanks to Ukraine, a wave of Russian missiles struck Kiev, and cities in the country's south. Ukraine's prime minister confirmed the attacks, saying at least 55 missiles had struck the country, mostly hitting energy facilities and power stations. The barrage followed Wednesday's announcement that the US would be sending its M1 Abrams tanks while Germany pledged its Leopard 2s. The move reverses nearly a year of hesitancy by NATO, over fears the delivery would further antagonize Russia. Ukraine, which had been asking for the tanks since the start of the conflict, is also lobbying for F-16 jets. But German Chancellor Olaf Sholz shot down that option, saying the fighter aircraft were not on the table. So will these latest moves by the West bring Ukraine much needed help, or will it further provoke Russian attacks? Guest: Vasyl Bodnar Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye
January 27, 2023
