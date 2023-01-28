WORLD
1 MIN READ
Africa Matters: South Africa Energy Crisis
Persistent power cuts in South Africa are leaving millions unplugged from the national grid for hours every day. So what does this mean for Africa's most industrialised country? The managing director of Reputation 1st, Tshepo Matseba, tells us the government appears divided on how it should deal with the energy crisis. And six months on, we find out how Zimbabweans are adjusting to the gold coins introduced in July last year to curb hyperinflation and protect their savings. And we feature a young Ugandan entrepreneur who is polishing the 'Made in Uganda' brand by making eco-friendly shoe brushes from cow tails. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #africamatters
Africa Matters: South Africa Energy Crisis
January 28, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us