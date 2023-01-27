Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies

Google's parent firm- Alphabet- says its cutting around 12-thousands jobs, as more layoffs are announced across the silicon valley. Other tech giants including Apple, Amazon and Facebook are also axeing jobs in the thousands. Alphabet has already notified employees saying the cuts are global and impacts US staff members immediately. Let's get more from Scott Turman, who is an American Technologist. He joined us live from Maitland, in Florida. #google #alphabet #siliconvalley