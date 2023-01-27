Fighting intensifies in east Ukraine, Kiev seeks more weapons

Less than 24 hours after a wave of Russian missiles killed eleven people across Ukraine, Japan and the United States have imposed more sanctions on Russia. The US has now designated the Wagner mercenary group a transnational criminal organization. Wagner fighters make up 10 percent of Russian forces in Ukraine. The EU has also extended its sanctions on Russia by another six months. As Claire Herriot reports, while Ukraine is hoping Western tanks will change the dynamic on the battlefield, Kyiv also wants further military assistance.