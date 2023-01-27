January 27, 2023
Police block roads and force their way into main airport in Haiti
Police have flooded the Haitian capital, Port Au Prince, to protest against gang violence that has claimed the lives of dozens of their officers. Demonstrators blocked roads and swarmed the Prime Minister's residence and the city's main airport. It's the latest in a string of violent events that have rocked the island nation. Malik Fuda reports.
