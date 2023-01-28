WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sweden's Muslim community sends message of peace to politicians
Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. Russian missiles continued to pound Ukraine this week. Kiev says Moscow launched 55 air and sea-based missiles in a barrage that followed decisions by the US and Germany to send heavy battle tanks to Ukraine. The missiles followed a series of overnight drone attacks. In other news, the Turkish Swedish Society held a service to honour the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The group sent messages of peace to politicians across Europe from the same spot where the far-right politician Rasmus Paludan was permitted to set fire to the Muslim holy book outside the embassy. The Muslim world is calling on governments to stop the spread of religious hate crimes. And finally, for the first time since 2019, Finland's defence ministry has issued a commercial export licence for military material to sell to Türkiye. It's been a key demand for Ankara to approve Finland's bid to become a member of NATO, but the accession process appears to have stalled after Saturday's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. That's led to Ankara postponing a high-level NATO meeting with both Nordic nations. #playback #news
Sweden's Muslim community sends message of peace to politicians
January 28, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us