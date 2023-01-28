Sweden's Muslim community sends message of peace to politicians

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. Russian missiles continued to pound Ukraine this week. Kiev says Moscow launched 55 air and sea-based missiles in a barrage that followed decisions by the US and Germany to send heavy battle tanks to Ukraine. The missiles followed a series of overnight drone attacks. In other news, the Turkish Swedish Society held a service to honour the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The group sent messages of peace to politicians across Europe from the same spot where the far-right politician Rasmus Paludan was permitted to set fire to the Muslim holy book outside the embassy. The Muslim world is calling on governments to stop the spread of religious hate crimes. And finally, for the first time since 2019, Finland's defence ministry has issued a commercial export licence for military material to sell to Türkiye. It's been a key demand for Ankara to approve Finland's bid to become a member of NATO, but the accession process appears to have stalled after Saturday's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. That's led to Ankara postponing a high-level NATO meeting with both Nordic nations. #playback #news