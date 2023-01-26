WORLD
Is Germany’s new defence minister up to the job?
Germany’s new defence minister has little military or ministerial experience, and takes up the job at a historic crunch point. Boris Pistorius has already overseen a decision which has seen Germany relent and agree to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. But can he survive in such a toxic job in the long term? GUESTS: Alim Baluch Lecturer in German Politics and Society at University of Bath Domitilla Sagramoso Senior Lecturer at King's College London Glen Grant Military analyst at the Baltic Security Foundation Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 26, 2023
