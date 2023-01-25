Finland approves military sales to Türkiye, first time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Finland's defence ministry has issued a commercial export licence for military material to be sold to Turkiye. It's been a key demand for Ankara to approve Finland's bid to become a member of NATO, but the accession process appears to have stalled after Saturday's Quran-burning incident in Stockholm. That's led to Ankara postponing a high-level NATO meeting with both Nordic nations. Hilal Uzun has more.