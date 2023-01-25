Andrew Tate: What fuels influencers like him?

The arrest of Andrew Tate in Romania for suspected rape and sex offences has intensified the controversy about the social media superstar. He’s an icon to schoolboys and young men, with his playboy lifestyle and macho advice on how to strike it rich - and attract women. His opponents see him as a dangerous misogynist who boasts of abusing women and making a fortune by radicalising young men. So how is this notorious so-called ‘moral entrepreneur’, and others like him, able to exert so much influence? Guests: Paul French Lecturer in Criminology, University of Chester Dan Ward Lecturer in Media, University of Sunderland Marcus Maloney Assistant Professor in Sociology, Coventry Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.