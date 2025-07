Gypsy Girl created an influx of visitors at Zeugma Mosaic Museum

A mosaic of a mysterious, ancient woman is one of the greatest attractions in the Eastern province city of Gaziantep in Türkiye, which is loved for its natural and cultural beauties. The Zeugma Mosaic Museum is one of its shining jewels, and pulls visitors from all over the world. TRT World's Naim Ongoren has more.