January 25, 2023
Burkina Faso gives France one month to pull its troops out after ending military pact with Paris
The announcement of the government of Burkina Faso is ending a 2018 military accord. It's the latest sign of worsening relations between the countries and comes five months after France pulled its troops from Mali following the collapse of co-operation between Bamako and Paris. #burkinafaso #military #france
