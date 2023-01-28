Two Israelis wounded in a fresh gun attack on Saturday

The Palestinian Authority says it holds Israel fully responsible for a recent escalation in violence. On Saturday, two Israelis in occupied East Jerusalem were wounded in a gun attack. It came a day after a man opened fire near a synagogue elsewhere in occupied East Jerusalem, killing seven people and injuring around a dozen others. On Thursday, a deadly raid was conducted by Israeli security forces, in which at least nine Palestinians were killed. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.