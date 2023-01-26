Israeli kills at least nine, injures 20 Palestinians in West Bank raids

At least ten Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during a raid in the Occupied West Bank. An elderly woman is among the dead while at least twenty others were injured in the operation on the Jenin refugee camp. Israeli forces say they acted to stop Palestinian militants who they said were planning a major attack. The Palestinian presidency has accused Israel of a massacre and cut off all security co-operation. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from Occupied East Jerusalem.