TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Erdogan, China's Xi discuss steps to improve bilateral ties
In their conversation over phone Turkish President Erdogan underlined the importance for Turkey of Uighur Turks living in prosperity, peace as equal citizens of China.
Turkey's Erdogan, China's Xi discuss steps to improve bilateral ties
In this July 02, 2019 file photo, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands in Beijing, China. / AA
July 13, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss steps to improve bilateral relations.

Erdogan and Xi discussed the steps that will improve bilateral relations, particularly in trade, investment, energy, transportation and health, and regional developments, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Highlighting that there is a wide potential for cooperation between the two countries in all areas of the regional and global economy and diplomacy, Erdogan said the High-Level Joint Working Group will give great impetus to the cooperation between the two countries.

Erdogan said that Turkey would like to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China in a manner worthy of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

Expressing Turkey's respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he underlined the importance for Turkey of Uighur Turks living in prosperity, freedom, and peace as equal citizens of China. 

READ MORE:Turkey reiterates concern over China's 'rights violations' against Uighurs

Uighurs make up around 45 percent of population in Xinjiang autonomous territory and have long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious, and economic discrimination.

Up to 1 million people, or about 7 percent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, have been incarcerated in an expanding network of “political re-education” camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

READ MORE:Erdogan, Israeli counterpart discuss ways to improve ties

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us