Amazon online store grapples with global outages
Initially, product listings could not be accessed in US, India, Canada, UK, France and Singapore. But later, the outage spread to other countries.
People stand in the lobby of Amazon's offices in New York City, USA on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. / AP
July 12, 2021

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's online store is grappling with widespread outages, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, the second broad disruption to services since late June.

On Sunday, Amazon's online store showed error messages on several regional domains. 

Initially, product listings could not be accessed in US, India, Canada, UK, France and Singapore.

But later, the outage spread to other countries.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping.

We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue," an Amazon spokesperson said.

As of 0400 GMT, some of the domains were back up. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the extent of the recovery in services.

More than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while nearly 500 users reported problems with the Amazon Web Services, according to Downdetector.

About 80 percent of the issues reported were with its website, while 15 percent were with log-ins and 5 percent with its check-out services, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

In June, multiple users experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video before services were restored. 

SOURCE:Reuters
