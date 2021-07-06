WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mobile clinics deployed to boost Ivory Coast's Covid vaccination drive
Ivory Coast has received about a million doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNtech and Sinopharm vaccines to date and is expecting delivery of 1.2 million more doses by mid-July.
Mobile clinics deployed to boost Ivory Coast's Covid vaccination drive
A man leaves a Covid-19 mobile vaccination truck after receiving his jab in Abidjan, Ivory Coast July 5, 2021. / Reuters
July 6, 2021

Ivory Coast has begun sending mobile clinics to markets and other busy areas in its main city Abidjan in an effort to turbocharge the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

After administering fewer than 800,000 doses since vaccinations began in March, enough for a single dose for just 3% of the population, Ivorian health authorities are now aiming to inoculate a million people in Abidjan over the next 10 days.

While acknowledging that will be a tall order, they hope to pick up the pace by targeting some of Abidjan's most frequented places, especially its vast open-air markets where most of its 5 million residents shop for food and clothing.

READ MORE:Latest Covid-19 updates for July 6

At the market in the district of Adjame, which municipal officials say is visited by more than one million people a day, mostly female vendors and customers lined up to be vaccinated in an air-conditioned truck.

"We are very happy about the convenience of the vaccines. It suits everyone," said Minigna Keita, who promotes cosmetic products at the market.

In the Treichville district, health workers roamed the market with megaphones, encouraging people to get vaccinated.

"This morning it was a little slow, but people have started to show up in large numbers after seeing that the first people vaccinated did not have any problems," said Sylvie Sie, who coordinates vaccinations in the district.

READ MORE:WHO warns Covid-19 moving faster than global vaccine rollout

Like many African countries, Ivory Coast has seen vaccinations get off to a slow start due to limited supplies as well as wariness or indifference toward the vaccines.

But officials say things are picking up thanks to better communication, including promotions at soccer matches.

Ivory Coast has received about a million doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNtech and Sinopharm vaccines to date, and the government says it expects to take delivery of 1.2 million more doses by mid-July. 

READ MORE:Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us