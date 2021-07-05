The 2021 Narcoterrorism Report published by Turkey’s General Directorate of Security(EGM) says that the PKK, a terrorist organisation according to the EU, US and Turkey, has raised billions of dollars from the crossborder narco business.

TRT Haber accessed the report which is based on inputs from Turkey's intelligence agency or MIT as well as various reports, statements, seized substances and documents

From 1980 to 2020, a total of 657 operations have been carried out by the Turkish security forces against the drug links of the PKK, and its side branches such as KCK and PYD.

In these operations, 2,472 suspects were detained and 106 tons of narcotic drugs, 344 million root cannabis, as well as liquid and pill-form drugs were seized.

The terror group generally confiscates drugs at border check posts and then distributes them amongst criminal networks, who pass them on to their masters in Turkey and elsewhere.

In Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia, the PKK is quite active in illegal cannabis cultivation.

The so-called secret cells operate within the terrorist organisation and their job is to manage the drug trafficking, the report says, adding that these cells operate discreetly and do not share information even with their fellow terrorists. They oversee the supply from the Middle East to Western Europe.

According to the report, the PKK controls nearly 80 percent of drug trafficking in the European market.

A US report defined the PKK as a “Criminal Syndicate” that funds terrorism through organised crime.

It has a $2.5 billion annual income from drugs, according to the report obtained by the TRT Haber. Another report, published by the Turkish National Drug Report for 2018, stated that PKK earns $1.5 from drug trafficking.

So-called top executives such as Murat Karayilan, Cemil Bayik and Duran Kalkan are on the "wanted drug smugglers" list of the US.

"Anyone who reports the location of key [terror group] PKK figures Murat Karayilan will receive a reward of up to $5 million, $4 million for Cemil Bayik, and $3 million for Duran Kalkan,” the US Embassy in Ankara said in April this year.

The embassy announced in 2018 that the State Department would offer rewards for helping catch the three senior PKK terrorists.

In March, a total of 1.3 tons of heroin, 10 kilograms of cocaine, and 3.5 tons of acid anhydride were seized, according to Governor and Deputy Mayor of Turkey’s southeastern border city of Hakkari, Idris Akbiyik.

Approximately half a ton of heroin and methamphetamine were also seized in a gendarmerie operation in Hakkari.

"While our country is being cleansed of terrorism, drug networks have been dealt a great blow and the financing of terrorism is being cut off, especially last year and this year," Akbiyik said. Turkish security forces seized over 40 tons of marijuana in 2019 alone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.