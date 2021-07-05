WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mass evacuation after blast at factory in Thailand
The massive explosion at the foam and plastic pellet manufacturing factory which is located just near Suvarnabhumi Airport killed one rescue worker and injured 29 people, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area.
Mass evacuation after blast at factory in Thailand
Rising smoke is seen behind the giant Buddha statue in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, Monday, July 5, 2021. / AP
July 5, 2021

Thousands of people on the outskirts of Thailand's capital have been evacuated and firefighters battled blazes for hours after a factory explosion that killed one rescue worker and wounded 29 people.

The fire broke out at around 3 am local time on Monday at a foam and plastic pellet manufacturing factory just outside Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport, blowing out windows of surrounding homes and sending debris raining from the air.

Residents in Samut Prakan province who live within a five-kilometre (3.1-mile) radius of the factory were being moved away as precaution, authorities said.

Local disaster authorities said 70 houses were damaged and fires were still being fought nine hours after the explosion in the early hours of Monday.

The cause of the blast had yet to be determined.

"At first it felt like lightning. After that, I heard something drop loudly, and for a while the house started shaking like there was an earthquake," said Baitong Nisarat, a resident.

Hazardous chemical

Firefighters used helicopters to dump water on hard-to-access areas in the large complex. By mid-morning the main blaze at the Ming Dih Chemical factory had been brought under control, but a massive tank containing the chemical styrene monomer continued to burn, said local disaster prevention official Chailit Suwannakitpong.

Styrene monomer, a hazardous liquid chemical used in the production of disposable foam plates, cups and other products, can produce poisonous fumes when ignited.

The chemical itself also emits styrene gas, a neurotoxin, which can immobilize people within minutes of inhalation and can be fatal at high concentrations. Last year in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, a leak of styrene gas from a chemical factory killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000.

The airport said flights and its operations were not impacted by the blast. 

Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us