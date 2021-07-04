WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan trades Armenian detainees in swap for 92,000 mine maps
Baku hands over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for maps of thousands of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted by Yerevan during illegal occupation of Fizuli and Zangilan regions.
Azerbaijan trades Armenian detainees in swap for 92,000 mine maps
Azerbaijani military officers hoist country's flag after the liberation of the city of Zangilan from the Armenian forces, in Zangilan, Azerbaijan on November 08, 2020. / AA Archive
July 4, 2021

Azerbaijan has handed over 15 Armenian detainees in exchange for maps of 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the illegal occupation of the Fizuli and Zangilan regions.

The maps were submitted by Yerevan to Baku because of an initiative by Russia, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We express our gratitude to Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for his mediation services in the implementation of the humanitarian initiative to obtain mine maps," the ministry statement said.

Baku said the mine maps will save the lives of tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis, including those involved in mine clearance.

It will also accelerate the implementation of reconstruction and rehabilitation projects initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in the liberated territories, as well as the process of returning internally displaced persons, the ministry statement added. 

"As a humanistic step, the Azerbaijani side handed over to Armenia 15 people of Armenian origin."

"As a goodwill gesture, the Armenian side provided Azerbaijan with maps of minefields in the Fizuli and Zangilan regions," Armenia said.

READ MORE: Nikol Pashinyan's victory set to reduce tensions with Azerbaijan

Tense relations

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted last September and ended with a Russia-brokered ceasefire on November 10, 2020.

During a subsequent 44-day conflict which ended under a deal signed on November 10, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 illegal settlements and villages from nearly three-decade Armenian occupation.

The ceasefire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.

A joint Turkish-Russian centre was established to monitor the truce. 

Russian peacekeeping troops have also been deployed in the region.

READ MORE:Turkey, Azerbaijan sign ‘Shusha Declaration’ to boost post-war cooperation

READ MORE: Turkey, Azerbaijan begin joint military drills in Baku

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us