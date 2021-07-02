WORLD
UN urges Myanmar junta to release deposed leaders after detainees freed
"We reiterate our call for the immediate release of all of those who are arbitrarily detained, and that includes President Win Myint and State councilor Aung San Suu Kyi," said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for Guterres.
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. / Reuters
July 2, 2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Myanmar's military to release Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint now,, a day after thousands of other detainees were freed.

"We reiterate our call for the immediate release of all of those who are arbitrarily detained, and that includes President Win Myint and State councilor Aung San Suu Kyi," said Eri Kaneko on Thursday, associate spokesperson for Guterres.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army took power on February 1 and ousted Suu Kyi's elected government.

2,000 detainees released

Myanmar freed more than 2,000 detainees earlier on Wednesday, among them journalists and others who the ruling military said had been held on incitement charges for taking part in protests, local media reported.

Many of the military's opponents have been held, some convicted, under a law that criminalises comments that could cause fear or spread false news. Suu Kyi is on trial for a similar offence, among others, and remains in detention.

"We remain deeply concerned at the continuation of violence and intimidation, including arbitrary arrests, by the security forces," said Kaneko.

Fraud in elections

The military government has consistently said that it took power in accordance with the constitution, alleging fraud in elections swept by Suu Kyi's party in November last year.

Its allegations had been dismissed by the then electoral commission and international observers.

Western countries have condemned the takeover as a coup and imposed limited sanctions on Myanmar's military rulers.

The junta has been criticised by press freedom groups for detaining scores of journalists, revoking the licences of several independent media organisations and restricting internet access.

Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing has described the media as crucial for freedom of expression and democracy , while also calling on local media to prevent the infiltration of foreign ideas.

Some journalists were part of a prisoner release on Wednesday. 

SOURCE:Reuters
