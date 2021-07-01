TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's AK Party submits new legislation to combat animal cruelty
The long-awaited bill will ban the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops and prohibit land-based and water circuses and dolphin parks.
Turkey's AK Party submits new legislation to combat animal cruelty
Turkish citizens found an abandoned dog tied to a tree with a steel wire in the forest, while they were collecting mushrooms in Mersin, Turkey on June 18, 2021. / AA
July 1, 2021

Animals will no longer be seen as products, says Turkey's ruling party as it submits a long-awaited bill to combat animal cruelty to the Parliament's Speaker Office.

Turkey's Justice and Development (AK) Party on Thursday submitted a bill on animal rights which would ban the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops and prohibit land-based and water circuses and dolphin parks.

Under the bill, “animals will no longer be seen as products, but as life," Mahir Unal, the party's deputy parliamentary group chair, told reporters in parliament.

"Cat and dog owners will be required to have digital IDs, and their abandonment will face sanctions," he said.

The bill will first face parliament's Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee.

"We hope to pass this bill before parliament’s (summer) recess, keeping our promise (to the nation)," he added.

The bill is expected to be debated next week by the committee.

On June 8, AK Party spokesman Omer Celik told reporters that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pushing for the law’s passage.

READ MORE: Turkey’s cats get purrfect present with new legislation protecting animals

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us