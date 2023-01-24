January 24, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is China expanding its military influence in South America?
China could be on track to build a naval base in Argentina, a step that could change the balance of power in the region. As reports of the latest move emerge, we'll ask if a still-enforced 1980s UK arms embargo has pushed Argentina toward the east. Guests: Lawrence Wilkerson Retired United States Army Colonel Afzal Ashraf International Security Specialist at Loughborough University Stuart Crawford Defence Analyst and Journalist
Is China expanding its military influence in South America?
Explore