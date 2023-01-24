January 24, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least seven killed in two shootings in US' Half Moon Bay
In California, seven people are confirmed dead and another is injured in two-related shootings in Half Moon Bay, about 50 kilometers south of San Francisco. It's the second mass shooting in the state in two days, leaving residents devastated, and stirring the seemingly never-ending debate on gun control in the US. Priyanka Navani has this report.
