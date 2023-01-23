January 23, 2023
WORLD
Photographer Steve McCurry: his secret to capturing history | The InnerView
His world-famous photographs have graced the cover of National Geographic and given us an intimate sense of the humans at the heart of conflicts, diverse cultures and remote outposts. Steve McCurry reflects on a career that has spanned almost half a century and on how much he, and photography have changed over the years.
