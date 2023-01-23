Poland says it seeks German permission to send tanks to Ukraine

Berlin is under increasing diplomatic pressure to let allies send German-built Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Kyiv says it needs armoured vehicles to defeat Russia. But Germany has been hesitant to green-light the move. Now Poland has pledged to send the tanks with or without Berlin's permission - and Germany's foreign minister says they won't stand in the way. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.