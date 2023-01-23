More than 1M forcibly displaced Syrians live in tents in Idlib

Since the beginning of the Syrian War, Idlib's population has tripled. But the rapid growth of the city has been far from a good thing. Most of those coming to the opposition-controlled area, have been exiled or have tried to escape the fighting elsewhere in the country. Now, the same people who managed to flee have to battle the elements. Yunus Emre reports.