Pension reform controversy in France

The French are rebelling at government plans to raise the retirement age. President Emmanuel Macron says pension reforms are "essential and vital" to balance the budget. Trade union leaders are promising what they're calling 'the mother of all battles' using strikes and protest rallies. That threatens a repeat of the chaos of last year when petrol stations ran dry during weeks of industrial action at oil refineries. So can Macron push his plan through this time, or has he lost France? Guests: Charlotte Minvielle Co-chair French Green Party UK Renaud Foucart Senior Lecturer in Economics at Lancaster University Pierre Maurin Member of the French Centrist Party