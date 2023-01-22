At least 10 people killed in Monterey Park near Los Angeles

At least 10 people in California were killed by a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in the city of Monterey Park, near Los Angeles. That city has a large Asian population and thousands had been celebrating the Lunar New Year when a now very familiar story played out-- and the sound of gunfire sent people running for their lives. Sumeyye Ceylan has the latest.