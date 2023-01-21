More than a million people protest against pension reform in France

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, the United States has announced a new arms and munitions aid package for Ukraine worth $2.5 billion. And Washington signals that it doesn't just want an end to the conflict in Ukraine, it may also want Russian forces out of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula Moscow illegally annexed in 2014. And Ukraine awaits a crucial decision from Germany on whether to supply it with battle tanks. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Washington to met his US counterpart Antony Blinken for talks. Topping the agenda, the war in Ukraine and the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. Cavusoglu says Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO - which must be approved by Türkiye - shouldn't be tied to the F-16 deal, and he expects Washington to approve the purchase. And finally, France braces for chaos as unions and protesters stage a general strike against the government's planned pension reforms. It's the first major test of the public's resolve to force President Emmanuel Macron to back down over his plan to raise the retirement age.