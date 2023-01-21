More than 1M forcibly displaced Syrians live in tents in Idlib

Since the beginning of the Syrian War, Idlib's population has tripled. But, the rapid growth of the city is far from a good omen. Most of those coming to the opposition-controlled area, have been exiled or have tried to escape the conflict. Now, those who have fled the war have to battle the elements. Yunus Emre reports. #idlib #refugees #syrianwar