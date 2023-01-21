January 21, 2023
Burkinabe protesters call on French army to leave the country
As anti-French sentiment grows in Burkina Faso, hundreds of people have demonstrated in the capital Ouagadougou calling for France to pull its troops out of the insurgent-hit country. Relations between Paris and the West African country have also deteriorated since a military coup in August 2020. Daniel Padwick reports. #burkinafaso #frenchtroops
