January 20, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Serbian president criticises Wagner's recruitment advertisements
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who once boasted of his close ties to the Russian president, criticized websites and social media outlets running advertisements by the Wagner group. He warned Moscow to stop, saying it violates Serbian law. Vuk Vuksanovic from the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy weighs in. #Serbia #WagnerGroup #Ukrainerecruitment
Serbian president criticises Wagner's recruitment advertisements
Explore