Could paying families 1 million yen to move solve Tokyo's overpopulation?

Facing a demographic crisis, Japan is incentivising people to leave Tokyo, offering a Million yen to move out. But are they offering enough to push young families into crumbling rural prefectures? Guests: Shihoko Goto Deputy Director of Asia Program at the Wilson Center Susanne Klien Associate Professor at Hokkaido University Hanako Montgomery Reporter for Vice