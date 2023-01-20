January 20, 2023
Trade unions call for more strikes over Macron's pension reform
French President Emmanual Macron is facing a "make or break moment" as he battles the unions over pension reforms. More than a million protesters took to the streets in various French cities on Thursday in a mass showing of opposition to Macron's plan. He wants to raise the national retirement age from 62 to 64, but many in France say that's unfair. Sarah Morice reports.
