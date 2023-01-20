Iran Says It Is Ready to Mediate Between Türkiye and Syria

Late last year, signs began emerging that Türkiye and Syria were ready to put more than a decade of hostility behind them. And that momentum continued this week, as Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited Ankara, fresh from a trip to Damascus. Following in the footsteps of Russia, which hosted both Syrian and Turkish defence ministers in Moscow last month, Iran is pushing for the two neighbors to normalise ties. Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, hailed Iran's diplomatic efforts, saying its mediating role is very important. Cavusoglu also hinted that a much awaited meeting with his Syrian counterpart could take place as early as next month. Relations between Türkiye and Syria broke down in 2011 following the start of the Syrian war. Ankara has supported the opposition, while Russia and Iran have been the biggest backers of Damascus. Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Ivan Starodubtsev Russia Analyst