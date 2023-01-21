Africa Matters: Malawi Cholera Outbreak

Schools in Malawi reopen after a two-week delay as the country battles one of the worst cholera outbreaks in decades. George Jobe from the Malawi Health Equity Network tells us misinformation and drug resistance are fueling the latest outbreak. In the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa, handcarts often used to transport goods are now helping keep the city clean. And we show you how an artist in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is using plastic waste to send a political message. #africamatters