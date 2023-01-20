Thunberg accuses energy firms of ‘throwing people under the bus'

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed business and political leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. She said their corporate greed was tantamount to ‘throwing people under the bus’ for their own gain. Alex Rafalowicz from the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative weighs in. #Thunberg #Davos #Climatecrisis