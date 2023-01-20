WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sweden, Finland Must Extradite 130 Terrorists Before Joining NATO
130. That's the number of suspected terrorists Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Sweden and Finland need to deport or extradite, to secure their bid to join NATO. On Sunday, President Erdogan said the Turkish parliament could not ratify the Scandinavian countries' desire to join the alliance, unless they fulfil the commitments made last June to crack down on terror groups like the PKK operating on their soil. Tensions between Türkiye and Sweden worsened over recent demonstrations by PKK supporters in Stockholm. Last week, Ankara summoned Sweden's ambassador after an effigy of President Erdogan was hanged at a protest. A Swedish prosecutor said on Monday that no investigation would be launched into the incident. Sweden and Finland both applied to join NATO last year following Russia's attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Washington this week, where he called for the sale of F-16s to be expedited. Some NATO members and US lawmakers have tried to directly link Türkiye's support for Sweden and Finland's NATO bid, with the approval of the F-16 sale, a move Ankara says it firmly rejects. Guests: Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah Mark Meirowitz Political Analyst
Sweden, Finland Must Extradite 130 Terrorists Before Joining NATO
January 20, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us