Thunberg accuses energy firms of throwing people 'under the bus'

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attended the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. She launched a fierce broadside against those attending the annual gathering saying they were the ones causing the climate change crisis. She and her fellow activists presented a Cease and Desist notice demanding heads of energy companies stop extracting fossil fuels. She said their corporate greed was throwing people under a bus for their own gain. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.