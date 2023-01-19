Indian PM Narendra Modi ‘directly’ responsible for the 2002 Gujarat massacre of Muslims

“Systematic campaign of violence has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.” A BBC investigation claims that Indian PM Narendra Modi held “direct responsibility” for the 2002 massacre of Muslims in the country’s Gujarat state. Nearly 2,000 people, a majority of whom were Muslims, were reportedly killed by a Hindu mob when Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister in 2002. #India #Modi