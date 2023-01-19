Could tanks be a game changer for Ukraine?

Britain is sending Challenger Two tanks to Ukraine, and Poland plans to send a company of its German made Leopard 2 tanks. Berlin is now under severe political pressure to follow suit and send its own Leopard 2's, amid severe criticism that it is failing to help Kiev fight back against Russian forces. So, if those tanks arrive, can they change the face of the conflict in Ukraine, and why is Germany so reticent? Guests: Klaus Larres Professor of History and International Affairs Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief at Visegrad Insight Peter Roberts, Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute